Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two women, Ujunwa Una and Chinelo Igbechionwu for offences bordering on alleged conspiracy and child sales.

The suspects were arrested by patrol officers from Ojodu Division stationed at Berger bus-stop, which is an entry point into Lagos State.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Friday, said the operatives had earlier been alerted about the suspects by a Good Samaritan.

“The suspects were found with two newborn baby girls, approximately six-days old, while traveling from Abia State on September 9, 2024.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects were en route to deliver the babies to one nurse in Lagos State whom the mother of the babies promised to link them up with only after they had arrived Lagos,” the statement read.

The suspects, according to the police spokesman, had confessed to the crime during interrogation, stating that they were paid the sum of ₦150,000 to transport the babies to Lagos.

They added that the mother of the babies sold the babies because she could not give them proper care.

Hundeyin further disclosed that the case was transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command from where the babies were placed in the custody of a motherless babies home for proper care and medical evaluation.

“While investigation is ongoing to arrest other conspirators, the arrested suspects were arraigned on Thursday, September 19, 2024,” the police spokesman said.