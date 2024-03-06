The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has arrested 254 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists in the last two weeks.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading some of the suspects in Abuja on Wednesday, said the Force recorded remarkable achievements across the country with the arrest of 92 armed robbers, 153 kidnappers, nine suspected cultists, the rescue of 35 kidnap victims, recovering of seven stolen vehicles, and recovering 44 arms and 477 ammunition of various calibres.

ACP Adejobi while parading the suspects, said a total number of 34 arrested suspects were paraded with seven Ak-47 rifles, nine automatic pistols, 1,804 rounds of live ammunition, a PoS machine, assorted illicit drugs, and one Mazda Saloon car.

The Force PRO said the Nigeria Police Force was confident that the aggregate of personnel efforts towards combating crimes will, in no time, herald a more secure and peaceful Nigeria.

While giving details of some of the cases, the Force PRO said on February 9, 2024, Police operatives received intelligence on the activities of a syndicate of Transborder gunrunners operating in Plateau State to other parts of the country and by extension, supplying arms and ammunition to some criminal elements beyond the borders of the country.

The operatives utilised this information and arrested the following principal suspects: Mahos Jatau Mancha a.k.a Adis, Justin Abugieye a.k.a Austin, Joseph Zingkur Ayuba a.k.a Zed (4) Davou Chuwang and Yakubu Benedict Bonat a.k.a VIP.

He said, “during investigation, it came to light that the said Justin Abugieye is a Transborder Arms and Ammunition supplier based in Obudu LGA of Cross River State who usually gets supplies of AK47 rifles, ammunition, and rocket launcher from the Mahos Jatau Mancha, Joseph Zingkur Ayuba, Davou Chuwang, Yakubu Benedict Bonat, all in Plateau State and in turn supplies same to some rebels and other criminal elements in a neighboring country.”

Also, on February 12, 2024, Police operatives received intelligence of a group of persons suspected to be involved in arms dealing and kidnapping at Suntai, Bali LGA of Taraba State.

The operatives buckled down and arrested two persons identified as Modo Haruna, 28-year-old and Buba Ruwa, 30-year-old, both at Taraba State.

The police said, “Subsequent interrogation and investigation revealed that Buba Ruwa had been in possession of 12 AK-47 rifles about two years ago, but was intercepted by police operatives while returning from an operation and had fled and managed to escape with just two AK-47 rifles. The other suspect, Modo Haruna, confessed to being in possession of a single AK-47 rifle and also belonging to a syndicate that specializes in gun running and cattle rustling.”