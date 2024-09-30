Detectives of the Imo State Police Command have smashed a four-member child trafficking syndicate that specialised in the abduction of innocent children and selling them for money.

Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

He named the arrested suspects to include Ifeoma Anyanwu, 41 years from Oloko Ikwuano LGA; Chibuzor Lucky, 42 years from Umuezeala Umuerim, Ubakala, Umuahia; Charity Kalu, 24 years from Okono, Ohiafia LGA all in Abia state; and Isidore Ozioma, 56 years from Umuhu Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA in Imo state.

Okoye said the State Criminal Investigation Department in Owerri dismantled the notorious child trafficking syndicate involved in the abduction of children from unsuspecting parents, saying the operation led to the rescue of three children abducted on July 4, 2024, in Ndinwegbu Umuoma, Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

According to him, investigations revealed that the suspects lured the children into their tricycle while they were playing outside, and subsequently transported them to a hidden location in Aba in Abia State where they were sold for ₦1million.

Okoye further disclosed that the prompt action from the police led to the rescue of the children and the arrest of the suspects.

He said the suspects were currently undergoing thorough investigation at the State CID as efforts to locate additional missing children continued while the rescued children have been safely reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, Imo Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma has charged parents to be cautious in response to these alarming events, emphasising the need for vigilance.

He also urged families to be cautious of strangers and to supervise their children closely at all times.