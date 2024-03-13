Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have achieved a significant breakthrough in their fight against banditry in Zamfara State, rescuing 10 kidnap victims in Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement narrating the operation, Lt. Suleiman Omale, the Information Officer of Operation Hadarin Daji, disclosed that troops, on the night of March 12, 2024 responding swiftly to a distress call, engaged in a fierce gun duel with the bandits upon arrival in Tsafe town.

“Through aggressive tactics and unwavering determination, the troops overpowered the bandits, forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush, abandoning all 10 kidnapped individuals,” stated Lt. Omale disclosed.

He further elaborated on the aftermath of the operation, saying that during subsequent mop-up patrols in the area, the resilient troops intercepted and successfully rescued all the 10 victims and reunited them with their families.

“The gallant performance, doggedness, bravery, and professionalism exhibited by the troops were commended by Major General GM Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto,” Omale added.

The GOC, Maj.-Gen. Mutkut expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the troops and urged them to maintain the momentum in their pursuit of restoring peace and security in the region.