Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a General Overseer, simply identified as Bishop Godfrey alongside his wife on allegations over an attempt to kidnap a bishop in Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area of the state.

Aside from his wife, the cleric was also arrested with an assistant pastor, elders and few members of his first generation church.

The suspect whose church is in Agbarho was arrested at a hideout after getting wind of the arrest of his wife and others.

The suspects are currently detained at the Ughelli Police A’ Division alongside the military uniforms recovered from them during a search.

The detained bishop allegedly sent text message threatening to kidnap and assassinate the other Bishop (name withheld) while demanding N150,000.

The victim bishop sent N100,000 to an account provided in the text message, but the delay to send the balance of N50,000 resulted in multiple kidnapping and assassination threats via messages from the suspect.

In the messages, the suspect revealed that his name is on the wanted list at Ekpan, Agbarho and Ughelli police stations because of the havoc he has committed.

The text messages written in Pidgin English read, “Hello Bishop, this is me, Dust to Dust, member Black Axe cultist (Eye) Ugolo Zone. Be informed that we were asked to assassinate you, kidnap and kill you right in your church at Agbarho but we therefore decided to change our mind based on one condition.

“We are demanding a ransom of N150,000 from you which should be transferred into our account today Monday 10th June.”

While looking for money to balance the payment they sent another text to to him with the caption, “Hey you feel say we no go fit do you anything. No worry, na back we go take enter you. If you no balance up the N100,000, we go come for your life. Do you know how many people we have with us, send the N50,000 if not, you did match the line as your prayer of Holy Ghost fire on our head for your church after we done settle the matter.

“Do not border to come to your church on Sunday as we are going to shoot you on your head and chest to ensure that you did not survive as we are urging you to say your last prayers.

“Do you know how many people we don kill. The Chief that died by railway line was wasted by us and if you can remember, Olorogun Tramador that died was kidnapped by us.”

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright confirmed the report.

He said three army uniforms and over 20 SIM cards were recovered in the house of the General Overseer during a search.

“Investigation is on to unravel the incident,” Bright said.