Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have killed six suspected armed bandits in Ningi local government area of the state.

Police also recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-49 rifles, a dane gun and other locally fabricated guns from suspected criminals during operations in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Mohammed disclosed this during a press conference on Friday in Bauchi.

CP Mohammed said the bandits were neutralised during a gun duel with police operatives from Ningi Division in collaboration with quasi security personnel.

The police commissioner said one locally made single barrel gun, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and three magazines were recovered from the bandits after the encounter.

Mohammed further explained that other ammunitions were recovered during operations in Alkaleri and Toro local government areas of the state.

He explained that two AK-47 rifles were recovered from a 42-year-old Abdullahi Ibrahim who confessed that he purchased the firearms from his uncle at the cost of N250,000 to protect their cattle.

The CP further said about 343 rounds of of 7.62mm live ammunitions with one magazine were also recovered from the suspect.

He stressed that Ibrahim would be charged to court after the completion of investigations by the police.