The Enugu State Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attack, neutralised one suspect and recovered firearms, ammunition, and other items in the state.

Advertisement

Spokesman of Enugu Police Command, SP Daniel Ndukwe said the incident followed a distress call to the Independence Layout Police Division over an ongoing robbery at Premier Layout, Enugu.

Ndukwe said the Divisional Police Officer mobilised operatives and the Neighbourhood Watch Group to the scene and on sighting the security agents, the criminals opened fire, but the team responded with superior firepower.

In the process, police neutralised one of the hoodlums, whose identity remains unknown, while others fled.

“A search of the scene and the suspect’s body yielded a cut-to-size locally made single-barrel gun with one live cartridge, a locally fabricated Beretta pistol with one live round of ammunition, a Nokia torch-button phone belonging to the suspect, two iPhones belonging to victims, a small red bag, a red-and-black coloured torchlight, and ₦9,000 in ₦1,000 denominations,” the PPRO said.

He added that further investigations on Friday led to the recovery of a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges suspected to have been abandoned within the vicinity of the incident by the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling violent crimes.

He urged the residents to remain vigilant and promptly provide credible information that would aid proactive crime prevention and control.

He encouraged residents to report security or distress matters to the nearest Police Station, the Command’s Control Room via 08032003702 or 08086671202, or the Enugu State Command-and-Control Centre on 112.