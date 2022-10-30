The officer in-charge of Sauwa police outpost under Argungu local government area of Kebbi State, ASP Abdullahi Garba, stabbed his colleague, ASP Shuaibu Sani Malumfashi, to death with a scissors at the weekend.

Malumfashi was a divisional crime officer II at the Fishing Village area of Argungu town.

Trouble started when the two officers engaged each other in a fight at the front of ASP Abdullahi Garba’s shop and Garba stabbed Sani.

Malumfashi was said to have been rushed to the Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the incident has since been reported at the police command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi by the DPO in-charge of Argungu local government. A statement issued by the command’s police public relations officer in Birnin Kebbi, SP Nafi’u Abubakar, said Garba had been arrested and detained at the CID while the case had been transferred to the homicide department for investigation.

The late Malumfashi has been buried according to Islamic rites while the commissioner of police, CP Ahmad Magaji Kontagora, has led senior police officers on a condolence visit to the family.

Meanwhile, Malam Sani Malumfashi, the father of the slain officer, has vowed to seek justice for his son even to the Supreme Court.

The elder Malumfashi who said the death of his eldest son was quite devastating to the family while addressing a press conference in Kaduna called on the Police Service Commission, National Assembly committee on police affairs and the Kebbi State government to intervene accordingly.

“With what was seen on his body, my son aside the stabbing, may have been strangulated based on the inability of his head to stand firm on his neck. My late son’s wife is a nursing mother of less than two months old baby, I will stop at nothing to seek justice for him even if it will take me to the Supreme Court,” he said.