Kwara State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded 10 suspected criminals recently arrested for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, cult membership and armed robbery; aiding and abetting kidnapping and culpable homicide.

Three of the suspects were the masterminds of the abduction of Magistrate Jumoke Bamigboye, wife of a former military administrator of Osun State, Col. Theophilus Bamigboye (rtd).

LEADERSHIP recalls that Mrs Bamigboye was released on Monday night after three days in the den of the kidnappers.

The State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, who paraded the suspects said that residents, vigilantes and hunters helped the Police in arresting the suspected criminals.

For criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, the Command paraded one suspect, Umaru Mohammed.

Also, Victor Olorunmayese and Lukman Musa were paraded for criminal conspiracy and membership of a cult group and armed robbery.

Odama said that one live cartridge was recovered from them.

“A report of an armed robbery attack was received by the Anti-Kidnapping patrol team along Offa Garage/Kilanko axis on 26/10/2022 at about 1000hrs by Jooro Community to the affect that one Mrs. Jemilat Asiyanbi ‘female’ a POS operator in the community was attacked and robbed of the sum of N300,000.00 on gun point by the two suspects named above.

“With the help of members of the community, the principal actor by name Victor Olorunmayese ‘male’ was arrested and the remaining suspects escaped. Investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect and recovery of one live cartridge, while one Lekan ‘male’ who is still at large escaped with the gun used in the operation. The suspects confessed to be members of Eiye confraternity.

“Effort to arrest Lekan is ongoing, the suspects would soon be charged to court,” the CP added.

The Police equally paraded Babangida Ibrahim, Abubakar Ibrahim and Sulaiman Kire for their alleged involvement in the abduction of Magistrate Jumoke Bamigboye.

The Police Commissioner said: “investigation revealed that the suspects were the masterminds of the kidnapping of Magistrate Jumoke Bamigboye ‘female’ who was recently released. The suspects would soon appear in court.”