At least 20 vehicles were burnt when armed insurgents broke into an humanitarian organiation’s compound in the town of Monguno in northern part of Borno State.

It was gathered that the Islamic State-backed faction of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents attacked the town at about 1am on Thursday, shooting sporadically.

An intelligence report obtained from security sources by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the LakeChad comfirmed that the insurgents had targeted aid workers.

The sources said that after failing to find any of the workers in the compound, they burnt 18 vehicles mostly SUVs and vandalised two others.

The terrorists also attempted to cart away three 4X4 hilux vehicles but met a stiff resistance by the Troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai, who engaged them in a heavy gunbattle.

According to the source, the terrorists abandoned the vehicles during intense exchange of fire with the Special Forces and retreated.

No casualty was, however, recorded during the attack.

Monguno is located near the Lake Chad region of Nigeria. ISWAP has targeted the town on numerous occasions with the aid of local informants.