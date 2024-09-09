The Kwara State Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged killing of a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Qoyum Ishola.

Ishola was allegedly killed on September 4, 2024, around Sango area, Ilorin, the state capital.

There had been an outcry from Ishola‘s colleagues, who alleged that a policeman killed him.

But, the state police command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, yesterday, assured the family of the deceased that „ we stand with them in this difficult moment and are committed to seeking justice on behalf of the deceased.“

Following the incident, a thorough investigation has already commenced, and actors and witnesses have been identified. The Kwara State Police Command is fully dedicated to uncovering the facts and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice by the law.

We are working with care and diligence, as we understand the importance of providing straightforward answers to the family and community. Our commitment to transparency in this investigation is unwavering, and we pledge to conduct the process with the utmost integrity, leaving no room for doubt or compromise.

„We appeal to the public, the student‘s community, and those directly impacted to remain calm and allow the law to take its rightful course. While emotions may be high, we urge everyone to avoid actions hindering the investigation or disrupting public order. The Kwara State Police Command is mindful of its duty to serve and protect, and we promise to keep the public informed of any new developments as the investigation progresses. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this sensitive time,“ the statement added.

Meanwhile, the rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Engr Abdul Muhammed, has expressed sadness over the demise of AvdulQoyum, a National Diploma (ND 2) Electrical Electronic Engineering student.

In a statement signed by the public relations officer of the Polytechnic, Mrs Halimat Garba, the rector noted that“ the circumstances around the young and promising student‘s death is still dicey as there were many unconfirmed stories and narrative around it.“

He said that the institution‘s management is committed to ensuring that justice is served as appropriate based on the final reports of the matter.

Muhammed appreciated the students for being calm and not taking laws into their own hands, stressing that „as the investigation unfolds, the Polytechnic community remains resolute in its demand for accountability and justice for Abdulqoyyum.