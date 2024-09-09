The minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has praised the executive secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE), Dr Muhammad Sani Idris, for his exceptional leadership and advocacy efforts.

Mamman lauded Idris’s initiative in engaging key stakeholders to support the commission’s mandate during his visit to its headquarters in Abuja.

The minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s dedication to transforming the almajiri education system and ensuring that millions of Nigerian children receive education.

According to a press statement by Nura Muhammad, special assistant, media and communications to the executive secretary, Mamman also emphasised the President’s concern for the welfare of almajiri and out-of-school children and pledged the administration’s commitment to addressing this critical issue.

On his part, Idris expressed gratitude for the minister’s visit and acknowledged his guidance and accessibility in their working relationship. “The minister has always been a source of support and encouragement.”