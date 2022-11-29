The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to a court judgement on Tuesday, which committed the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, to three months in prison for disobeying a court order, saying the Police boss was not aware of such order.

Reacting to the judgement, the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the office of the Inspector-General of Police did not disregard court order or rule of law as the office was not aware of any court order.

The Police said with respect to a matter making the round in the media that the IGP disobeyed a court order for the reinstatement of a dismissed officer of the Force, the IGP was not aware as the case was decided in 2011 even before IGP Baba became the Inspector-General of Police.

Part of the Police statement reads: “It is instructive to note that the case in point concerns an officer who was dismissed as far back as 1992, a few years after the current IGP joined the Nigeria Police Force, based on available facts gleaned from the reports.

“The most recent judgement on the matter was given in 2011 which should ordinarily not fall under the direct purview of the current administration of the Force. Thus, the news is strange and astonishing.

“The IGP has however directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Force Legal Unit to investigate the allegation in a bid to ascertain the position of the court and proffer informed legal advice for the IGP’s prompt and necessary action.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to upholding the rule of law and synergizing with the judiciary to ensure quick dispensation of justice for an improved criminal justice system.”