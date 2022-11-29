Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, was robbed in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.

Alade took to her Instagram page on to lament how thieves got into her hotel room, ransacked her belongings and stole all the money they could find.

She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good.”

Alade had attended and performed at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend days back.

She recently travelled to Côte d’Ivoire for the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), a three-day gathering of creatives from Africa and the Diaspora.

But responding to well-wishers’ concerns, Alade noted that the hotel was investigating, looking through cameras and all but she knew the money is all gone by now.

“The suspects are all denying,” she retorted while shaking her head.