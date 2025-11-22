The Cross River State Police Command has recovered six locally-fabricated long guns, five short guns, two machetes and a knife, alongside one automatic English pump action from suspected criminals.

Advertisement

Police also seized 284 cartridges, 520 cards of tramadol and parcels of loud and ICE, items commonly used to fuel armed violence and youth criminality in identified criminal hotspots

Speaking at the security assessment briefing in Calabar, Cross River State on Saturday, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Rasheed Afegbua stated that the command recovered the arms, ammunition and drugs from July 7, 2025, till date.

Advertisement

The CP also disclosed that the Command recorded 148 criminal cases, including 19 incidents of murder, 11 armed robberies, 62 theft and seven assault cases during the period.

He said the police have also documented 19 rape cases, nine incidents of malicious damage, two kidnapping cases, and seven cases of unlawful possession of arms.

Afegbua noted that 147 of the cases have been charged to court, with 25 conclusively prosecuted while nine of the cases resulted in conviction, and 113 pending before the courts.

The CP attributed the progress to collaboration between security agencies and community stakeholders, which has helped to limit the operating space available to criminal groups and strengthen public trust in policing across.

He urged residents and the media to sustain their support by sharing credible information that can aid investigations, particularly as the state prepares for the 2025 Carnival Calabar and Festival.

The CP affirmed the Command’s determination to keep the state peaceful for citizens and visitors, stating that safety remains the Police’s main priority.