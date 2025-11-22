The maiden Benin Unity Cup Football Tournament has opened in Benin City, Edo State, with colour, excitement and strong international interest.

The month-long grassroots competition, holding at the Crescent FC Sports Complex, Irhirhi, features teams from the seven LGAs of Edo South.

Young footballers marched into a packed arena during the opening ceremony, which blended fanfare with traditional displays. The tournament has already attracted scouts from Sweden and other European countries eager to monitor emerging prospects.

Initiated by Senator Neda Imasuen, the event was designed as a long-term investment in youth development. Imasuen said the Unity Cup will be held annually to create a sustainable pathway for discovering and nurturing local football talent.

The Senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, noted that football has become a global industry and stressed that Edo State possessed untapped potential capable of reaching elite levels.

Egor LGA delivered the tournament’s first standout performance with a commanding 5–1 win over Uhunmwode. Despite conceding within the first minute, Egor roared back through goals from Ojelum Ernest, Osemwengie Patrick, Courage Ehigie and Nwaigwe Chuka.

The opening fixture between Ovia North-East and Ikpoba-Okha ended goalless after a tense, end-to-end contest. Orhiomwon and Oredo II also played out a 1–1 draw in another tightly fought encounter.

Oredo I were awarded a 3–0 walkover after Ovia South-West failed to appear within the stipulated 30-minute grace period. State scouts have since been deployed to identify outstanding performers across the fixtures.

Tournament Coordinator, Hon. Orobosa Omo-Ojo, and Edo FA Chairman, Fred Newton Erhunmwense, urged more political leaders to adopt similar youth-focused initiatives.

Dignitaries, including Hon. Baldwin Bazuaye and Mrs Sabina Chikere also praised the tournament’s impact as European scouts continued monitoring the action.