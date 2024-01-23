The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the recently approved transgenic insect-resistant and drought-tolerant maize, sanctioned for mass production and commercialisation in the country, will bring substantial benefits and transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, said this during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, stressing that it marks a significant milestone in the country’s biotechnology sector and represents an improvement in Nigeria’s journey toward agricultural prosperity and sustainable development.

On January 11, 2024, the National Committee on Naming, Registration, and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock Breeds/Fisheries approved the commercial release and open cultivation of the transgenic insect-resistant and drought-tolerant maize varieties known as TELA Maize, along with other high-yielding crop varieties at its 33rd meeting at the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The minister commended the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) for this significant achievement, stating that the commercial release of these crop varieties is a noteworthy step to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food sufficiency for the country.

He said, “It exemplifies our commitment to harnessing the power of biotechnology to address pressing agricultural challenges, enhance crop resilience, and improve the livelihoods of our farmers and citizens. It also strengthens our position in the global agricultural landscape, fostering economic stability and opening new avenues for trade and export.”

The minister acknowledged that this groundbreaking achievement was possible due to the relentless efforts and support of NABDA, led by Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha and his management team, adding that their dedication’s pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“The benefits of this release are far-reaching, promising increased crop yields, enhanced resilience to pests and diseases, reduced environmental impact, and improved nutritional content,” Nnaji added.

He urged all stakeholders, including farmers, extension workers, and private sector partners, to embrace these new crop varieties toward a more prosperous, sustainable, and food-secure future for Nigeria.

Additionally, he said that NABDA, in collaboration with various stakeholders and foreign collaborators, is actively pursuing the release of several other crops, each poised to revolutionize Nigeria’s agricultural productivity and fortify the nation’s food security.

The Director-General of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, in his address, noted that “NABDA will not renege on its commitment to utilizing biotechnology to tackle the diverse socio-economic challenges that impede sustainable national development, thereby actively contributing to the economic growth of Nigeria.”