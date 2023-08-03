Police Recruitment: IGP Meets Arase To Resolve Areas Of Friction

With the recurrent impasse between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the recruitment of Police Constables, the chairman of the PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase, has met with the acting inspector-general of police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun, to resolve areas of friction.

The meeting held on Thursday in Abuja, also agreed on the setting up of a recruitment board that will include all the strategic stakeholders in future recruitment exercises.

Spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said this was part of the resolution after a one-hour fruitful discussion between the duo on several issues that will progress the two federal government agencies in the area of advancing the security sub-sector of the nation.