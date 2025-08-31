The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that it has once again recorded significant breakthroughs in its ongoing fight against violent crimes such as kidnapping across the country, with coordinated efforts leading to the rescue of a victim, arrest of suspected kidnappers, and the recovery of sophisticated firearms, ammunition, and millions of naira in cash in Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa States, respectively.

Advertisement

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, said in Akwa Ibom State, on August 16 2025, Police operatives attached to Eket Division, in synergy with operatives from Ikot Udota Division and youths of Afia Nsit, responded swiftly to a distress call about a suspected kidnapping attempt at Factory Road, Afia Nsit, Eket.

The prompt response led to the rescue of one Emerson and the arrest of two suspects, namely one Okon Edem Okon and Emmanuel Bassey.

“Further search conducted in an uncompleted building in a nearby bush led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one assault rifle, 67 rounds of ammunition, one pump-action shotgun with six live cartridges, six magazines, and a mobile phone, which are all suspected to belong to the hoodlums. Efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend other fleeing gang members,” the NPF spokesman said.

He added that, similarly, in Nasarawa State, on August 18, 2025, operatives of Garaku Police Division responded to a lone motor crash involving an Opel Vectra vehicle near the VIO checkpoint at Angwan Mayo community and the two occupants fled the scene of crime immediately abandoning the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of G3 rifle, which was handed over to the Police. Upon further search of the vehicle at the police station, police operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle, one Type 06 rifle, one G3 rifle, three magazines, 57 rounds of live ammunition, and a total sum of ₦6,908,150 (Six Million, Nine Hundred and Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Naira only).

“Following an intensive manhunt conducted in collaboration with the military, one of the fleeing suspects, Mohammed Tahir of Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, was arrested. He confessed to being part of a seven-man kidnap gang responsible for the kidnapping of a lawyer in Nyanya, Abuja, from whom ransom had been collected,” he said.

DCP Adejobi further said that efforts were underway to ensure other fleeing members of the kidnapping gangs were apprehended, and upon conclusion of investigation, all arrested suspects would be charged to court accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These consecutive successes reinforce the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, to clamp down on criminal elements threatening public safety and security across the country.

“The IGP therefore commended the swift action of the operatives, the synergy with community members, and the vigilance of patriotic citizens whose timely information proved crucial, as the Force will not relent in its efforts to ensure criminals have no safe haven in Nigeria,” DCP Adejobi stated.