President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Bishop Francis Emmanuel Okobo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka.

The late cleric dies at the age of 88.

Bishop Okobo was ordained to the Priesthood in 1966 at the age of 29 and served as a priest for 54 years.

Following his Episcopal Ordination in 1991, he served as the Local Ordinary of the Nsukka Diocese for 34 years.

“As the pioneer Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Bishop Okobo provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Catholic faithful, leading to the Church’s exponential growth in Nsukka Diocese.

“As a priest and worker in God’s Vineyard, he lived an exemplary and impactful life, building the Church and guiding countless souls with love and wisdom,” President Tinubu noted in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

The President commiserated with Bishop Okobo’s family, the Catholic faithful of Nsukka Diocese, and the people and government of Enugu State on the demise of this shepherd of the flock.

Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the revered clergyman’s soul.