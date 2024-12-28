The Kwara State Police Command has rescued 13 kidnap victims in Oke-Ero local government area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement on Saturday, said policemen successfully rescued the kidnap victims following a distress call on December 21, 2024.

“The victims, who were forcefully abducted by armed assailants on their way to a wedding programme in Kogi State, were rescued in a joint operation involving the police and the Oke-Ero local government security initiative personnel. Acting on credible intelligence and with the support of local informants, the security operatives swiftly mobilised to the suspects’ hideout located in the Idofin-Igbana area.

“Upon sighting the security team, the kidnappers, six in number and some dressed to disguise in military uniforms, engaged the operatives in a gun battle but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the rescue team. The suspects fled the scene with various degrees of injuries, abandoning their captives in the process,” Ejire- Adeyemi said.

She added that the rescued victims included three females and 10 males from various locations, including Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero LGA, Ilorin, Ogbomoso in Oyo State and a group of trailer drivers en route Kogi State.

“While two victims sustained minor gunshot injuries, all victims were immediately provided with medical care at a nearby hospital, stabilised, and subsequently reunited with their families.

“The commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Victor Olaiya. commended the resilience and swift response of the operatives and expressed gratitude to the local communities for the timely provision of credible information. He further assured the public of the Command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against criminality in all forms,” the PPRO stated.