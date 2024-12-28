Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has declared war against native doctors involved in diabolical practices in the state.

Governor Soludo identified those he decided to root out of the state as native doctors involving in preparing charms for kidnappers, armed-robbers, money-ritualists as well as those involved in human sacrifice.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Dr. Law Mefor who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka, however, stated that native doctors or traditional medicine practitioners involved in saving lives are not part of those targeted by the governor.

The statement titled: “Governor Soludo’s Stance on Native Doctors”, read partly, “Governor Soludo never declared war on all native doctors, but rather on fake and devilish native doctors involved in criminal activities.

“Concerned individuals and organisations have been investigating native doctors in the South-East and uncovered shocking revelations that reflect what Governor Soludo is saying.

“Some native doctors are involved in preparing charms for kidnappers and armed robbers, and are believed to be involved in evil practices that may not exclude human sacrifices for money and protection.

“These diabolical rituals have given rise to ‘Ego Mbute, Oke-Ite’ and ‘Yahoo Plus’ as well as idolatry, making a speedy return to Igbo socio-cultural life.

“Governor Soludo, out of a sense of responsibility and responsiveness, has moved to root such diabolical and evil practices out, which have nothing to do with genuine traditional medicine or native doctors who are truly serving God and humanity.”

The commissioner stated further that Governor Soludo has therefore emphasised the need to expose and deal decisively with native doctors aiding criminality, those promoting esoteric practices alien to the Igbo culture of integrity, hard work, morality, and fear of God.

Mefor said that the action is not a blanket condemnation of traditional medicine or all native doctors, but a targeted effort to root out those using so-called spiritual powers for criminal activities.

“They are misleading the youths and will turn the state into a soulless society if not stopped.

“The way forward requires greater clarity and understanding. We must recognise that not all native doctors are involved in criminal activities and that traditional medicine has a rich cultural heritage.

“So, those genuinely practicing the trade have nothing to fear from Governor Soludo’s declaration,” the statement read.

The Commissioner added that acknowledging that fake native doctors are involved in criminal activities, there is the need for them to be exposed and brought to justice to sanitise the practice, rooting out criminality and preserving the state.

“The Governor implores Ndi Anambra to work together with the government to root out criminality and promote and uphold the culture of respect for human life, integrity, morality, hard work, and fear of God for which Ndi Anambra in particular and Ndi Igbo in general are reputed.

Security is everybody’s business, and not that of government alone. So, if you see something, hear something, say something”, Mefor stated further.