The Kano State Police Command has rescued a four-year-old boy Muhammad Jamilu who was kidnapped by his cousin alongside two others.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement highlighted that the CSP Kabiru Kangiwa-led surveillance team successfully carried out the rescue mission.

SP Kiyawa explained that the victim was abducted from Sharada quarters and whisked away to Gwarzo town of Gwarzo local government area of the state, kept hostage while the abductor demanded N10 million ransom out of which N300,000 was paid after negotiations, pending the balance.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Salman Dogo Garba, directed that the victim be rescued and the culprit(s) be trailed and arrested.

“Using technical support, the detectives arrested three suspects: Hisbullahi Salisu, ‘m’, 30 years old, Hassan Ali Rabiu, ‘m’, 28 years old, both from Yakasai Quarters, Kano and Hassan Aliyu, ‘m’, 22 years old of Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

“The principal suspect; Hisbullahi Salisu, who is a cousin to the victim, confessed to have conspired with the two other mentioned suspects, kidnapped the victim and took him to their hideout in Gwarzo Town, Gwarzo LGA, Kano State.”

While commending the surveillance team for their professionalism and swift response, Kiyawa however pointed out that the victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his parents after a medical examination at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano.