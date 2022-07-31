The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said all movie and skit makers found using police uniform and accoutrements without approvals will be arrested and prosecuted.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police decried the incessant and unauthorised possession and use of Police uniforms and accoutrements by some individuals, movie and skit makers, as well as the illegal sale of Police materials and accoutrements by traders in shops, open stores not approved nor recognised by Police authorities.

The Police equally frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie makers and skit makers portray the Police institution in their movies and skits, using the police uniform without recourse to the provision of Section 251 of the Criminal Code law, and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law which criminalise such unauthorised use with accompanying necessary sanctions.

The Force PRO also said the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has charged all commands and formations, the IGP monitoring unit, Provost marshals and X-Squad, to arrest and immediately prosecute, in accordance with the law, all persons or group of persons engaging in the illegal sales of police uniforms and accoutrements within their jurisdictions, while film or skit makers who portray the Nigeria Police Force officers in bad light, without applying for and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, to desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.

The IGP further reiterated the commitment of the Force to guaranteeing compliance with law, as the Force Public Relations Officer has been charged with the task of ensuring prompt authorisation for all applications for approvals of usage of police items in movies, in tandem with the extant laws and which will portray good values, impress positively on the Nigerian public, add value to our system, provide police officers with modern innovations to actively carry out policing duties and on-screen role models who would influence their lives and career; and consequently improve security mechanisms in Nigeria.

The statement said inspector-general of police strongly believed that such sanity in movies production, regulation of sales, possession and usage of police uniforms and accoutrements will definitely impact positively on resuscitating moral values, and correcting wrong perceptions and ideologies towards commissioning of crimes in our society.

The police said it is obvious that this step will surely curb proliferation of Police kits, uniforms and accoutrements and eventually reduce police impostors-induced crimes in our society.