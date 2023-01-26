With barely five weeks to the general election in the country, Nigerians, particularly those in the South – east and other restive regions have been assured that their safety would be guaranteed before, during and after the polls slated for February 25 and March 11, 2023 respectively.

The commandant-general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who specifically revealed that his agency has put in place a covert approach that will ensure the safety of voters, domestic observers, election sensitive materials and electoral officers’ , said their strategy of safety and security for all will be well coordinated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audi made the promise at a two-day capacity building workshop organised for all state commandants and the corps’ strategic managers ahead of the 2023 general election yesterday in Abuja.

The NSCDC boss also announced plans by the Corps to release the revised standard operational guidelines on election duties and other salient election security rules for its personnel that will shape and combat the general insecurity in the country ahead of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

While warning against further attack on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the south east, Dr. Audi, expressed concern that the region has been experiencing continuous violence, with many INEC facilities being destroyed and many government officials killed.

He said, “South East is a peculiar issue but we have a strategy in place. We have come up with result oriented security strategies that we can’t disclose but we are working on it to perfect it.”

Audi added, “The skepticisms raised by Nigerians and foreign diplomats towards the successful conduct of the 2023 polls due to security concerns resulting from attacks on INEC facilities in some parts of the country, as well as facilities of some sister security agencies, occasioned violence in the political rally/campaigns of certain parties, hate speeches between political gladiators, jettisoned media town hall meetings, have generated cause for concern in recent times.

“We must protect INEC offices nationwide. We must give both physical and otherwise to all the INEC offices in your care. We will not take it lightly if we hear of any attack on INEC facilities around your command again.

“With less than five weeks to the general elections, the Corps will release very soon, revised standard operational guidelines on election duties, and other salient election security rules for personnel, which is aimed at ensuring safe and secured electoral processes nationwide. In addition to physical security, this strategic management workshop will also develop common policy guidelines that can be used in deepening the capacity of Corps personnel and assist officers and men to comply with global standards of election security management.

“Already, the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), has produced a revised code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty. It is expedient that we become conversant with this updated document as strategic commanders and relate the knowledge to our respective subordinates,” he disclosed.

In her welcome address, the country representative of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Mariga Peranan, expressed fears that violence may compromise the integrity of the 2023 general election.

She said, “The present fear for safety amid the rate of attacks on lives and property across the country poses a significant threat to the success of the 2023 general elections, compounded by several security-relevant incidents like the series of prison breaks with the successful release of terrorists at the Kuje Correctional facility.

“Insecurity will impact voter turnout and may affect the 2023 general election unless holistically addressed,” she said.

While citing the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra as an example, she said only 10.27 per cent of the nearly 2.5 million registered voters voted to elect their governor.

“It denies people sound representation in governance when most registered voters stay away from the polls due to threats of violence and insecurity.

“It is not just about the turnout weakening the democratic fabric, but also the colossal waste of human and material resources mobilised for the poll,” added Peran who called for efforts to turn the tide.