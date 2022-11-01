Federal government has vowed to hold the International Oil Companies (IOCs) accountable for the massive pollution of the country’s environment and its ecosystem.

The minister of environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this yesterday at the 12th National Regulatory Dialogue on the Implementation of National Environmental Regulations, organised by the National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in Abuja.

He said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria will henceforth hold the International Oil Companies (IOCs) accountable for the massive pollution of our environment and its ecosystems. Government is set to institute an Environmental Task Force especially on oil pollution and will monitor, track, evaluate and sanction these erring IOCs and their local collaborators.

“The flagrant abuse of our coastlines, mangroves, natural habitats in the guise of prospecting or exploitation of oil resources must be checked to halt the ongoing devastation of our biodiversity resources.

“Government will apply the principles of ‘the polluter pays’ to help in remediation efforts of polluted communities.”

Abdullahi noted that the environmental problems facing the country today are enormous, including water pollution, indoor and outdoor air pollution, industrial pollution, noise pollution, marine pollution through the discharge of plastic and toxic wastes, biodiversity loss, erosion, flooding, land degradation, deforestation, desertification, sprawling urban solid wastes, as well as wildlife crimes, climate change and ozone depletion among others.

He said it was clear that the problems of the environment are enormous and complex, therefore, sound institutional and legal frameworks are necessary if they are to be dealt with successfully with the urgency they deserve.

