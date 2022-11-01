Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has sent a strong message to the foreign countries which have issued travel advisory to their citizens to steer clear of Abuja.

The governor declared yesterday that Nigeria cannot be cowed to believe that our country is not safe because of the security issues bedeviling it.

He spoke at the ground breaking /foundation laying ceremony of the 200-room NSCDC Cooperatives House at the Civil Defence headquarters, in Abuja.

Governor Sule who dismissed claims that the nation’s seat of power risk terror attacks advised Nigerians not to panic, saying, “Nobody can scare us from coming to Abuja. We must not give room to criminals from around the world to cow us into believing their lies.”

He said, ” When the United States of America announced the security alert, the United Kingdom followed suit and Australia immediately joined them. Their claim immediately got people scared of coming to Abuja.

“Yes, it is a fact that we cannot take issues bothering on security lightly, but I also encourage you by saying, we can also not be cowed by anybody or country, just because we are facing some challenges.

“The truth is that Nigeria belongs to us and Nigeria is our only country. We have to rise to whatever challenge starring us on the face. This is why the NSCDC and other security agencies must rise to the challenge, defend our beloved country.

