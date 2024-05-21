Nigeria’s premier luxury retail company, Polo has unveiled official partnerships with two notable Italian jewelry brands: FOPE and Pomellato.

The jewelry firm, Polo, disclosed this in a statement.

The executive director of Polo, Jennifer Obayuwana, said “Celebrating craftsmanship deeply rooted in tradition, our collaborations with FOPE and Pomellato are timely, where each piece tells a story of virtuosity and passion. As we join forces, we honor the heritage of artisanal excellence while embracing a vision that transcends borders. Together, we invite you to experience the artistry of Factory Jewellery Precious Expert (FOPE) and Pomellato, where every creation is a testament to timeless elegance and global sophistication.”

Also, the statement revealed that “These collaborations signify a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation, tailored to the discerning tastes of Polo’s esteemed clientele. Deeply rooted within the rich goldsmithing traditions of Italy, FOPE, and Pomellato trace their origins to the historic cities of Vicenza and Milan respectively. FOPE Jewellery’s aesthetic revolves around the gold components from which the iconic FOPE mesh was born, and the Flex’it technology, which makes the jewelry flexible, embodying a cool sense of contemporary elegance.

Pomellato on the other hand, has pioneered the use of a rainbow palette of colored gems that were not conventionally found in mainstream jewelry design.

“These are jewelry pieces that transcend trends, space, and time, to be worn all day, every day. One of FOPE’s most iconic collections is the Panorama. This is characterized by its bold and statement-making pieces, featuring larger links and bolder designs. Its pieces often incorporate geometric shapes, textured surfaces, and intricate detailing, creating a sense of grandeur and sophistication. As Pomellato’s must-have collection, Nudo is a true icon.”