Former UFC flyweight Geane Herrera has died aged 33.

Herrera made his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in 2011 and had 13 fights across a seven-year career, with four of those coming in the UFC.

The Colombian reportedly died following a motorcycle accident, external in Tampa, Florida.

“Geane you will always be in our hearts,” Herrera’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Geane leaves behind a 16-year-old son, his 3-month pregnant girlfriend, mother, father, sisters, a brother and a family that loves him and will deeply miss him.”

Herrera made his UFC debut in 2015 against Ray Borg, losing by unanimous decision but he went on to beat Joby Sanchez in his next trip to the octagon.

“He was a good guy, my prayers are with him and his family during this tough time,” Borg wrote on Instagram.

‘La Pulga’ went on to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in 2021, winning his only bout via technical knockout.