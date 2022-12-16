Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday ordered the police to investigate the cook who prepared the food served widows and the elderly during the Christmas party celebration organised for them at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki. The governor has therefore ordered for a repeat of the party.

Angered by the poor quality of the food, Umahi who didn’t disclose the name of the cook, instructed security personnel at the venue of the event to go after her and ensure that she refunds the money.

Governor Umahi described the food as terrible and bad for consumption and urged the police to follow due process in investigating the cook for her to refund the funds given to her to prepare the food.

He said, “We are therefore going to repeat this party as we should celebrate our fathers and mothers well.

“The bible enjoins us to honour our fathers and mothers so that our days would be long on earth.

“I want my days to be long because I have suffered from the youth. At present that I have seen the light, I want God to prolong my life so that I can partake in the miracles in Ebonyi,” he said.

The governor said he would inspect the food to be served the widows and elders during the repeat celebration.

“I have directed the deputy governor and my senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters to make adequate preparations. The celebration must be held on December 20 or 21 as anyone who takes what belongs to these categories of people is courting trouble,” he said.

Umahi also expressed dismay over the quality of wrappers given to the widows and elders, describing it as low in quality.

“We gave the civil servants high quality wrappers and they were happy. The people who supplied those of the civil servants should be ready to supply 10,000 highest quality wrappers to the widows and elders,” he said.