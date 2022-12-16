All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Ohafia North state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Okocha Uchenna Onuoha has lamented that the constituency has long lost its voice in the House.

Onuoha expressed worry over the situation yesterday in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Umuahia, the state capital, saying the development has led to the neglect and underdevelopment of the constituency.

“As it stands now, the constituency needs a representative who knows the challenges the people are facing, how to articulate, and bring them to the knowledge of the government”, noted the former banker.

He said the people have long been in dire need of infrastructure development, quality social services, employment for the teeming youths, security, and conducive business environment.

Onuoha said after suffering this long, the people can no longer afford to wait any longer and have therefore decided to take the bull by the horns to change the narrative.

On his eligibility for the seat, Onuoha, who hails from Nkporo, one of the two clans that make up the constituency, said he is eminently qualified to lead the campaign for the change.

“I have looked at the antecedents of both the incumbent and the other candidates and came to the conclusion that I am the most qualified and will deliver if elected into the House”, he said.

According to him, another strong point in his favour is that the incumbent, Hon Mandela Obasi, from Abiriba would be concluding his second term, thus making it automatic for the seat to move to Nkporo.

“It is also on record that I have no godfathers. What this means is that I would not be encumbered by taking directives from any, but will be interested and focused on seeking the welfare of the people,” he added.

Onuoha, therefore appealed to the people “to work their talk on change by coming out en mass to support and vote massively for me. And, I can solemnly assure them that I will wipe away their tears,” he said.