Midlothian Angel Network (Midlo Angels), one of North America’s fastest-growing angel investment networks, said it has appointed the immediate-past Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), into its Board of Governors.

Advertisement

According to a statement, the appointment was in line with its mission to bridge the cross-border investment opportunities between United States of America (USA) and Africa.

Musa previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, leading the Armed Forces with a focus on strategic modernisation, inter-agency coordination, and international security partnerships.

Advertisement

Board Chair of Midlothian Angel Network, Tomie Balogun, said the appointment of General Musa to its Board of Governors marks another major milestone in Midlo’s mission to bridge cross-border investment opportunities between the United States and Africa through disciplined governance, visionary leadership, and global collaboration.

Balogun said that Musa’s leadership, discipline, and strategic vision embody the core values that define Midlo.

“Sponsoring his Stanford GSB programme underscores our belief in cultivating a board that not only governs with excellence but grows with global foresight and perspective,” Balogun added.

The founder/executive director of Midlothian Angel Network, Wale Salami, said the appointment of Musa was a proud moment for the company, adding that the general had a distinguished service to Nigeria and his track record of disciplined, ethical leadership bring immense depth to the company’s governance and vision.

“We are building a network of leaders who embody integrity, intellect, and impact and Musa exemplifies that standard,”

In his response to the appointment, General Christopher Musa (rtd), said he was honoured to join the Board of Governors at Midlothian Angel Network.

According to him, he shares in Midlo’s passion for building bridges of opportunity between continents and creating lasting impact through disciplined governance and innovation, adding that he looks forward to contributing his experience and learning from this dynamic network of visionary leaders.