A prominent Kaduna-based pastor and the leading pastor of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna, Rev. Azzaman David, is dead.

Advertisement

Azzaman died in a motor accident on Saturday while returning from Makurdi, Benue State, to his base in Kaduna.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Rev. John Joseph Hayab who confirmed the development in a statement, described the cleric’s death as a great loss to Christian community.

“Evangelist Azzaman was a courageous preacher, an unapologetic defender of the Christian faith, and a passionate advocate for the rights of persecuted believers. His life and ministry were marked by boldness, spiritual conviction, and an unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

“Kaduna has truly lost a great soldier of Christ. Evangelist Azzaman stood tall in defense of Christianity, fearlessly speaking out against injustice and persecution. He was a prophetic voice, a bridge-builder, and a spiritual father to many across denominations and communities.

“Though his departure leaves a great vacuum in the Christian community, we rejoice in the assurance that he has finished his race and now rests in the eternal glory of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

CAN extends the body’s heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, congregation, and all who were touched by his life and ministry.

It prayed the Lord’s comfort for the Church “and give all of us strength in this season of mourning.

“May his soul rest in peace and may his legacy continue to inspire courage and faith among believers”.