Barely 24 hours after the demise of Yoruba actor, Quadri Oyebamiji , popularly known as Sisi Quadri, another Veteran Nollywood Actor is Mr. Ibu is dead.

The actor , whose real name is John Okafor was 62 years. He was born in 1961 in Nkanu West in Enugu State.

According to multiple reports from sources close to him, the veteran comedian passed away at Evercare hospital.

The comic actor, who had undergone seven rounds of surgery that led to the amputation of his leg finally succumbed to the cold hands of death on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Prior to the confirmation of his demise, there had been speculations about his death in the last three years , a development which led to the uncovering that he had been bedridden.

The late actor who announced in 2019, that his kinsmen paid some of his domestic workers to poison him because of his successful career , also revealed in May 2022, that he was again poisoned for the third time.

The comic action, had in a recent interview with a national daily ( not LEADERSHIP) revealed that he was already “seeing people on the other side” before God brought him back to life.

Okafor , was quoted then as saying, “My illness was actually perpetrated by people that hate me. They did what they did to me. Later, I was taken to the hospital. The doctors are prophets. So, they went into my system and they told me what was wrong and what they are going to do. I said ‘Whatever you are going to do, please, do it, let me live because if I die like this the enemies will laugh’. And then the doctors said ‘Okay, there’s no problem’.

“At the time, I didn’t know what happened. I left! So, whatever I was saying they recorded it. I was saying something like somebody who is going mad. I wasn’t actually seeing anybody. But on the other side where I was at that time, I was seeing some dead people..but God brought me back.”

He said then , that his enemies were happy about his illness and thought he wouldn’t make it but God brought him back to life.

Meanwhile, in October 2023, John Okafor, again, revealed that he was suffering from an ailment that threatened to amputate one of his legs The veteran actor appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills and also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg .

Mr. Ibu’s entanglement journey boasts over 200 Nollywood productions ,, which made him a household name. Notable among his movies ; Police recruit, Mr. Ibu, Keziah, 9 Wives , and Mr. Ibu in London.

Many celebrities, colleagues and fans of the deceased have shared their condolences on X, reminiscing movies the late actor has featured.

Among them are Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote , It is well….Rest well Sir” . Ruth Kadiri on her part wrote, “ Sleep well Papa, while Peter of P-Square also wrote , “ Rest well Mr. Ibu, we will definitely miss you.