DSTV Nigeria has teased the launch of Big Brother Nigeria Season 9, hinting at an unexpected twist that is set to captivate viewers.

The announcement came through the official DSTV Nigeria page, where they posted a cryptic caption, sparking speculation and anticipation among fans.

Big brother naija season 9 is set to begin soon

The post read;

“Last season, Biggie asked for the All-Stars. This time, he has his eyes set on something different. What could it be this time around?

The reference to the previous season’s All-Stars theme suggests that the upcoming season will deviate from the norm, promising a unique and exhilarating experience for both participants and viewers.

Adding to the intrigue, the newly released poster for the upcoming season features a enigmatic phrase.

“Mirror Mirror, who is Biggie looking for?