Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again stirred controversy on social media after leaking a private chat between his babymama, Ashabi Simple, and an Islamic cleric.

The singer, in an Instagram post, shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation between Ashabi and Alfa Hamod Eni Nla, sparking fresh controversy around their already turbulent relationship.

In the leaked chat, Ashabi allegedly confessed to having feelings for a man identified as Kenny Hussein, but expressed regret that her marital status prevented her from acting on those emotions.

“I love him, but I can’t be open about it because of my situation,” she was quoted as saying.

She reportedly sought the cleric’s spiritual guidance and prayers concerning her romantic struggles, expressing concern about her inability to find a lasting partner despite having two children.

Portable captioned the post, “This life just be real, loyalty pass juju”, hinting at feelings of betrayal and disappointment from wife Ashabi Simple.

The development has added a new layer to the volatile relationship between the ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner and Ashabi Simple, with whom he share two children together. Their union has been characterised by repeated public spats, online callouts, and dramatic reconciliations.

In a recently leaked audio, Portable accused Ashabi of disrespecting him publicly, interfering in his personal affairs, and causing friction with his other partners, including Queen Dami, the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

The singer also questioned Ashabi’s intentions, claiming she only entered his life because of his fame.

As of the time of filing this report, Ashabi Simple was yet to respond publicly to the viral post or clarify the contents of the leaked WhatsApp chat.