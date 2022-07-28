For being the subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities, organisers of The Headies Awards, on Tuesday evening, disqualified singer Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a Portable, from its 15th edition scheduled to hold later this year.

The organisers also cited a claim that Portable was the founder of ‘One !illion Boys’, a suspected cult group in Lagos, as another ground for disqualification.

But, reacting to the news of his disqualification, the controversial singer in an Instagram video called the bluff of the award organisers.

“I am a child of light. I have fame, I have money, I have cars, I have wives, I have children. I am rich. People know me everywhere. I don’t regret my actions,” the singer said in the video while being caressed by his new wife.

Since Portable achieved celebrity status, he has always been in the news for several wrong reasons.

Portable was nominated in the ‘Best Street Artiste’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’ categories of the Awards alongside Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.

In a statement from The Headies secretariat, the organisers assured the Nigerian music audience of its commitment to promoting talents and individuals of exemplary character in the best interest of the society.