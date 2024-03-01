Suspected assailants have Killed a point of sales (PoS) operator, Mr. Louis Enoshi, a native of Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo in Ohaukwu local government area.

A family source told LEADERSHIP Friday on grounds of anonymity suspected armed robbers invaded the deceased residence in Ezzamgbo at about 2am on Wednesday demanding for cash and in the process, shot him dead.

It was gathered that the gunmen made away with his mobile phone, an undisclosed amount of money and his PoS machine.

The source said, In the early hours of Wednesday, 28th February, 2024, at about 2am, Mr. Enoshi Louis, a native of Ndiagu Orie of Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, was shot in his residence at Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State by unidentified persons.

“Unfortunately, the victim died on the spot. The hoodlums made away with his Firstmonie PoS machine, cash and phones, leaving the wife who is pregnant with two kids devastated,” he said.

The council in the last few months had been engulfed in insecurity as killings as well as the destruction of property.

The police public relations officer in the state, Joshua Ukandu said that the command had not be briefed on the incident.