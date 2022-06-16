The Point of Sale (POS) Traders Association has harped on the need to reposition the sub-sector. The association disclosed this when the leadership of the group visited the branch chairman The Chartered Institute Of Bankers of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, Prof Uche Uwaleke.

In a statement by the chairman of the board of trustees of the association, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the association said the visit was to discuss key issues on how to move the sub-sector forward.

Abdullahi said that the visit was part of a series of visits to stakeholders in the POS business, which is now well received across the country.

He noted that Association of Point Of Sales Users (POS) in Nigeria (APOSUN) is fully registered with CAC under part C of the CAMA, 1990, adding that the association is aimed at creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, minimizing, crime and insecurity, creating saving culture amongst the teeming population, and instilling positive moral behavior amongst the youth. He noted that one of their aims is to make the POS business safer and to contribute to the socio-economic growth of the FCT in particular and Nigeria in general.

He revealed that there are over 167,000 POS machines in Nigeria as at March 2021, saying that APOSUN is determined to ensure the welfare, meet the challenges, and concerns of all members.

“APOSUN believes that information management is a vibrant ecosystem that includes end-users, suppliers, consultants, analysis firm, business functions, and entities. Our Association is uniquely positioned to ensure a safe POS business in a challenging digital era with unpredictable risk,” he said.

He also revealed that the association is planning to hold a launching in FCT, very soon and that the date for the event would be communicated to the public. He added that the association is keen to cooperate with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in many areas which includes reducing crime within the POS Operators, banking industries and others financial institutions, among others.