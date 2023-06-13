Poverty Should Not Be Barrier To Education, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, in Abuja pledged that his administration would commit more resources to the education sector to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

Speaking in his office at the State House when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the President in a statement, declared that poverty should not be a barrier to education, emphasising the transformative power of education in combating poverty.

”If we all believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty then we have to invest in it.

”Poverty should not prevent anybody, any child, including the daughter or son of a wood seller, ‘Bole’ (plantain) seller or yam seller from attaining their highest standard of education, to eliminate poverty.