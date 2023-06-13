TomTom’s ‘Breathe For It’ Summit Promotes Youths Creativity In Plateau

Leading candy brand from Cadbury Nigeria, Tom Tom, has concluded the second edition of its flagship gathering of music industry experts and young creatives as part of its ‘Breathe for It’ Summit in Jos, Plateau State.

The summit was in it bid to discover, nurture and showcase young creative ideas under the theme, “Bars and Beats: Rap and Afrobeat.”

The ‘Breathe for It’ Summit 2.0, which is the second in the series and first of the planned ones for this year, took place in Jos, Plateau State capital, in recognition of the evolving music culture in that part of the country.

It was attended by hundreds of young creatives from Plateau and neighbouring states.

Panellists at the Jos summit included Jesse Jagz, songwriter, and rapper; Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, entertainment lawyer; Rosemary Ofoegbu, entertainment business consultant; Fiammari Zoaka, talent and events manager; and Tamunosaki Romeo, music business executive.

The panellists discussed areas around the theme of the summit and the entertainment industry, such as song writing, music promotion, performance and collaboration, copyrights and the legal asp