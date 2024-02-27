Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that the federal government will leave no stone unturned when it comes to transforming all the three segments of the power sector value chain from power generation to transmission and distribution in order to ensure credibility and transparency in service delivery.

Adelabu stated this on Tuesday in Okene, headquarters of Kogi Central senatorial district of Kogi State, when he commissioned a 60MVA and 132/33kV power transformer within the Okene Transmission Substation.

The project, which was awarded on March 6, 2023, under the Presidential Power Initiative, was aimed at improving power supply to parts of Kogi, Edo and Ondo States.

While commissioning the project, the Minister of Power explained that similar project had been completed in Yobe, Ogun and Delta States including FCT.

He added that a 100MVA Power Transformer has been installed in Ihovbor, Edo State.

He noted that the federal government was increasing the power generation capacity as well as reviving the abandoned Hydropower plants to ensure adequate power distribution to Nigerians.

He said, “We are almost done with the pilot projects and we are not stopping. It’s a time for solutions and execution. We have gone past the era of lamentation and complaints. We need action because until everyone switches on the light in their houses and they see it, Nigeria is yet to have light.

“We want to ensure that every household and business premises is metered so that when you are billed, there is transparency, accountability and credibility in the amount of money being paid and not a guesswork so that nobody is cheating anybody.

“We want to eliminate the meter gap that we have for households and businesses. We have a presidential metering initiative that has also started working, which has been funded generously. We will start seeing the results.

“We are not going to indulge any DisCo that is found wanting in quality service delivery. I have suggested that the DisCos should be structured along state lines so that state governments will know the DisCos that are responsible to their states.”

The Project Coordinator and Managing Director of FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, stated that the project was in line with improving the electricity condition in the country. He explained that the 60MVA power transformer will increase power transmission in the area by over 40%.