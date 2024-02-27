Following the success achieved on the first day of its two-day nationwide protest on Tuesday, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended further street protest.

The decision was reached after the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC held an emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday evening following the first-day protests across the States.

According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting, NLC NEC said it has reviewed the outcome of the first day of the nationwide protests against “massive suffering and hunger facing the masses and workers” due to the government’s policies of increasing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and floating the Naira.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the acting general-secretary, Comrade Ismail Bello, who signed the communique, said that the NEC-in-session had expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout and peaceful conduct of Nigerians, NLC affiliates, state councils, workers and civil society allies across the nation, who demonstrated their outrage over the prevailing hardship and suffering.

The NEC-in-session also commended Nigerian workers and masses for sending a strong message to the authorities on their united resolve to demand accountability and justice from those who occupy positions of leadership in the nation. It believed that the message has strongly resonated.

The communique reads in parts: “In view of the overwhelming success and impact of the first day of the protest, the NEC-in-session resolved to; suspend street action for the second day of the protest, having achieved the key objectives of the two-day protest on the first day.”

Although Ajaero said that the nationwide action continues on Wednesday with simultaneous press conferences across all the states of the federation by the state councils of the NLC, including the national headquarters.

NLC also resolved to reaffirm and extend the seven-day ultimatum by another seven days, which now expires on March 13, 2024, within which the federal government is expected to implement all the earlier agreements of October 2, 2023, and other demands presented in its letter during Tuesday’s nationwide protest.

According to the communique, NLC NEC will meet and decide on further lines of action if, on the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum, the government refuses to comply with the demands as contained in the fresh ultimatum.