The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced on Saturday that it was running maintenance exercises which will affect power supply in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager of public affairs at the TCN,

Ndidi Mbah, who stated that TCN engineers would conduct planned maintenance exercises at two transmission substations this weekend.

“Today, Saturday, December 28, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm. Maintenance will be carried out on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgears at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

“During the period, Abuja DisCo will not be able to supply electricity to customers in Gwagwalada and environs for four hours only.

“Also, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 9 am to 10 pm, maintenance work will be carried out on one of the 60MVA power transformers at the Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

“This will result in power interruption in Wuye, EFCC, Federal Medical Centre, Coca-Cola, Idu Railway Station, Citec, and Life Camp,” the statement said.

Mbah highlighted the importance of the maintenance exercise, noting that the TCN regreted all attendant inconveniences.

“TCN apologises for the inconvenience this may cause, especially during the end of year and yuletide season.

“However, it is important that maintenance is carried out as scheduled for optimal performance of power equipment,” TCN spokesperson added.