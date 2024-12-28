Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has assured the people of South-East geopolitical zone that 2025 will mark a turning point in the efforts of the federal government to combat security challenges confronting the region.

Umahi gave this assurance when the Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum visited him at his country home at Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State on Friday as part of activities marking the yuletide season.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the minister recounted what he described as the unprecedented democracy dividends harvested by South-East under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He called for more support and solidarity from the people of the South-East for the Tinubu-led administration.

“We must always be grateful to God, and we must be grateful to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I believe strongly that the Igbo people and the South-East people are now on the right track. We have learnt to talk less. We have learnt to know that the centre belongs to all of us. We have learnt to support the government at the centre.”

Umahi also hailed the leadership of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru in Ebonyi State, stating that he had deepened the cause of peace and tranquillity across the state.

While commending the sense of generosity and gratitude of the youths of Izzi Nnodo, the minister urged all the youths of Ebonyi State to continue to champion the cause of peace and fairness, equity and good conscience.

He described the reelection of the incumbent governor in Ebonyi State as sacrosanct, declaring that no agent of disunity can thwart it.

“I will continue to preach equity, fairness, and justice in Ebonyi State. We will continue to encourage our dear Governor to be fair and equitable. God will continue to be with him.”

Earlier in his speech, the President-General of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Dr Andrew Chibueze Elom, said the visit was for the youths of the three local government areas making the forum where Governor Nwifuru hails from to share the joy of the season with the minister.

According to Elon, the visit was also to commend him for being a divine instrument used to make an Izzi son the Governor of the state.

He said the people of Izzi are people of gratitude and would forever honour the Minister for his invaluable support that made the feat possible.

“We don’t have much to say or give you. Silver or Gold, we don’t have. But what we came here with is words of appreciation and heart of gratitude. We are so much happy, Your Excellency. We will forever be happy, Your Excellency,” Elon said.