Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on religious leaders to sustain their prayers for Nigeria to surmount all the challenges confronting it.

Bago stated this at a special prayer session held in his honour at the Hauwa Wali Multi-Purpose Hall, Government House, Minna to mark his 50th birthday.

The governor who lauded the organisers for the session, said prayers are the most important birthday gift to him especially at 50 years of his existence.

Bago reminded people of the need to live an impactful life to be remembered for.

Earlier, the director-general, Religious Affairs, Mallam Umar Farooq Abdullahi led other Islamic scholars for a special prayer session to mark the birthday.

A copy of the Holy Qur’an and sword which symbolises strength and leadership were presented to the governor by a renowned Islamic Scholar from Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi’s Foundation.

The session witnessed recitation from the Qur’an and supplication for guidance especially for those who are in position of authority.