Human rights groups under the aegis of Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) yesterday trooped out in Osogbo, the state capital to protest the worsening hardship in the country.

The placard-carrying protesters converged on Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo for the take-off through Old Garage, MDS and terminated at the popular Olaiya under bridge, Osogbo.

The chairman of the groups, Comrade Waheed Lawal, said they staged the protest to express their displeasure over the economic hardship in the country.

He called on all tiers of government to address the ugly situation promptly, adding that Nigeria is becoming difficult to live due to the increment in the prices of goods and services since the inception of Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Lawal hinted that the protest was organised to sensitise the residents on the mother-of-all protest billed to hold on Monday nationwide.

Also, the director of Ola Oni for Socio Research, Comrade Wale Adebisi, berated the federal government over its failure to have a sustainable plan following the fuel subsidy removal.

Adebisi accused the government of President Tinubu of exposing Nigerians to poverty, hunger and hopelessness.

He expressed concern over spate of insecurity in Nigeria, saying the kidnapping in the country is unabated with payment of ransom.