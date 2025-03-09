Arsenal’s fading hopes of winning the Premier League suffered a fresh blow as Manchester United held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw, while Chelsea boosted their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

After Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Southampton moved the leaders 16 points clear at the top on Saturday, there was no margin for error when Arsenal arrived at Old Trafford 24 hours later.

But, United captain Bruno Fernandes put the hosts ahead with a superb free-kick in first half stoppage-time.

Declan Rice’s clinical finish from just inside the United area hauled Arsenal level in the 74th minute.

But Mikel Arteta’s second-placed side couldn’t find a winner and now sit 15 points adrift of Liverpool.

Despite holding a game in hand on Liverpool, Arsenal look certain to miss out on the title yet again after finishing as runners-up for the last two seasons.

Liverpool are bidding to win a record-equalling 20th English title and their first since 2020 in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

The Anfield club need a maximum of 16 more points from their last nine matches to ensure they clinch the silverware.

Not for the first time, Arsenal have faded as the title pressure mounts, with a run of three league games without a win effectively gifting the trophy to Liverpool.

Troubled Manchester United are down in 14th place, with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Adding to the gloom around Old Trafford, thousands of United fans staged a pre-match protest against co-owners the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe.

At Stamford Bridge, Marc Cucurella struck with a long-range rocket in the second half to lift Chelsea above Manchester City into fourth place.