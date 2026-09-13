Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have admitted an “error of judgement” in the decision that allowed Erling Haaland’s winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

City secured a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford through Haaland’s 60th-minute strike, but the goal has now been acknowledged as the subject of a refereeing error involving VAR.

In a statement, PGMOL clarified that the on-field decision initially ruled Haaland offside, but a VAR check established that the City striker was in an onside position.

However, the officials identified a separate issue involving Enzo Fernandez, whose position during the attack may have affected the play.

“Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal,” PGMOL said.

“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position.

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective.”

PGMOL said the VAR official should nevertheless have recommended an on-field review after failing to recognise the potential impact of Fernandez’s position.

“However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review,” the statement added.

PGMOL also confirmed that Manchester United had been contacted following the incident.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

The admission comes just hours after Haaland’s goal condemned United to a derby defeat and gave City a perfect start to the Premier League campaign, with Pep Guardiola’s side claiming four wins from four matches.

The decision is now likely to fuel further debate over VAR and the interpretation of subjective offside decisions, while United are left to reflect on a defeat that has subsequently been overshadowed by the admission from the league’s refereeing body.