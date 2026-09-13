The Austin Orette Campaign Organisation has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of excluding the name of its candidate, Dr Austin Orette, from the final list of candidates for the 2027 senatorial election in Delta South.

The organisation, in a statement issued on Sunday, said Orette is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Delta South Senatorial District.

Reacting to what it described as the “missing candidate name,” the campaign organisation called on INEC to correct the alleged omission and update its register.

“Dr Austin Orette is the rightful candidate for the Delta South senatorial election,” the organisation said.

It said INEC must “restore or update its register,” warning that the exclusion of Orette from the list could lead to legal action.

The statement, signed in Owhelogbo by the organisation’s Director of Public Affairs, Ovie Omajemite, accused INEC of wrongfully excluding the candidate and warned that such exclusion could affect the outcome of the senatorial election.

“Wrongful exclusion will nullify the 2027 Delta South senatorial election completely in court,” the organisation said.

The campaign organisation also said it had the support of the ADC’s state and national leadership over the matter.

It further alleged that the omission was an attempt by INEC and the ruling party to prevent the ADC from winning the Delta South senatorial election.

“This is a ploy by INEC and the ruling party to stop the ADC from winning the 2027 Delta South senatorial election,” it alleged.